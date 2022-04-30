This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
