Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south.