Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
