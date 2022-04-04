This evening in Lynchburg: Overcast. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees toda…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. W…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchbu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is fore…
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is foreca…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today.…