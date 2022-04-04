 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Overcast. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

