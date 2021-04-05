 Skip to main content
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

