Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.