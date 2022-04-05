 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert