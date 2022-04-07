This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. W…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tu…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchbu…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainf…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 deg…
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Lync…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is fore…