Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.