Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

