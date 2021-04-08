Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It sh…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The f…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It sh…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…