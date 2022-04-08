 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert