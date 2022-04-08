Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.