Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The ar…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The f…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It sh…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks like i…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…