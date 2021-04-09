Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.