Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

