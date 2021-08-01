 Skip to main content
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

