Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
