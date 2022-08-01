Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.