Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
