Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.