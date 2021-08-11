Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 101.26. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.