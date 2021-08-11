Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 101.26. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. P…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. Tempera…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high …