Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reac…