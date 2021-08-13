This evening in Lynchburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 97.12. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
