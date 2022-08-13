Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
