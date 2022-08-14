For the drive home in Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
