Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.