Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
