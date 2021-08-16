 Skip to main content
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

