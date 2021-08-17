 Skip to main content
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

