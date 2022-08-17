Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
