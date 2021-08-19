Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degre…
This evening in Lynchburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and var…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Plan on a rainy…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Th…