Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

