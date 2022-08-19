Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.