Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

