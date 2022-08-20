 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

