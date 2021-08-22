 Skip to main content
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

