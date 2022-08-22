Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.