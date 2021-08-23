 Skip to main content
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

