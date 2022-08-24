 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

