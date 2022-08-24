Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
