Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.