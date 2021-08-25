This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms …
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…