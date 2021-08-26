 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 95.1. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert