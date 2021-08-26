This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 95.1. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms …
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…