This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
This evening in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light and va…
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be a f…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.