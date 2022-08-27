Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.