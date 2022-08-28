This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
