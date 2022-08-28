Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.