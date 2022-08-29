 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

