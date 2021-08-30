 Skip to main content
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

