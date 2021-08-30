This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
