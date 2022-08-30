This evening in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
