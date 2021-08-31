 Skip to main content
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

