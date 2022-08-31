This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
