Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph.