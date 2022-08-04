This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
