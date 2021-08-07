Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
