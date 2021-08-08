This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 92.92. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
