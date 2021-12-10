This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
