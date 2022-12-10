Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
