Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
