This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks shoul…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There i…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tom…