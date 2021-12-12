 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

