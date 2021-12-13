 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert