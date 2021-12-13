Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
