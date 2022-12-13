Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.