This evening in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks shoul…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There i…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …