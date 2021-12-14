 Skip to main content
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

